Home Parenting Understanding Your Teen’s Behaviour
Parenting
0

Understanding Your Teen’s Behaviour

Understanding Your Teen’s Behaviour
0
0
teen-behaviour
now viewing

Understanding Your Teen’s Behaviour

freedom-not-marriage
now playing

It’s Not about Marriage. It’s about Freedom.

same-sex-marriage-rules
now playing

Rules of Engagement for the SSM Survey

ShapeofSoul
now playing

5 Tips: Developing the Shape of your Soul

new-temptation
now playing

iPhone X: The New Temptation

dads-uni
now playing

DadsUNI: Helping Dads become Great Dads

millennials-coke
now playing

Millennial Consumers: Why Coke Has So Many Variants

RomanceAlive
now playing

How to Keep the Romance Alive

grades
now playing

When Grades Come at the Cost of Mental Health

OpticalIllusions
now playing

Optical Illusions: Why They Work

LifeFM Logo
now playing

Board Nominations 2017

You CAN understand your teen… and how they think!

Learn what’s going on in your teen’s brain from a neurological perspective,  how to understand your teen’s emotions, and the impact of puberty and hormones.

Brain Science and Your Teen

Your teen’s brain is rapidly growing and developing, and they need your compassion.

We take a look at brain science and why conversations often result in conflict. Learn how to adjust expectations, what to do with a disrespectful teen, and how to help your teen navigate peer pressure.

Part 1

Part 2

Related posts:

  1. Helping Your Millennial Child Reconnect with God
  2. Recognising Your Son’s Need for Respect
  3. Parenting Your Teen When Times are Tough
  4. Understanding Your Child’s Love Style
tags:
Related Posts
feature-Millennial

Helping Your Millennial Child Reconnect with God

Digital Team 0
FOTF-Feature-Son-Respect

Recognising Your Son’s Need for Respect

Rachel 0
feature-FOTF-parenting-teens

Parenting Your Teen When Times are Tough

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video