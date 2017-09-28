Understanding Your Teen’s Behaviour

You CAN understand your teen… and how they think!

Learn what’s going on in your teen’s brain from a neurological perspective, how to understand your teen’s emotions, and the impact of puberty and hormones.

Brain Science and Your Teen

Your teen’s brain is rapidly growing and developing, and they need your compassion.

We take a look at brain science and why conversations often result in conflict. Learn how to adjust expectations, what to do with a disrespectful teen, and how to help your teen navigate peer pressure.

Part 1

Part 2