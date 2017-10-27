Uncovering Your Mum Personality

By: Focus On The Family

You are the exact mum that your child needs!

In this two part podcast, South African mother of three, Hettie Brittz, describes the four main “tree” personality types of mums.

What Kind of Mum Are You?

Mother of three, Hettie Brittz describes the four main “tree” personality types of mums as boxwood, rosebush, palm tree, and pine. In this two part podcast series she unpacks the positive and negative traits of each.

Listen as Hettie teaches some practical ways of how to use your personality type – both in parenting and marriage.