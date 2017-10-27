Home Parenting Uncovering Your Mum Personality
Parenting
By: Focus On The Family

You are the exact mum that your child needs! 

In this two part podcast, South African mother of three, Hettie Brittz, describes the four main “tree” personality types of mums.

 What Kind of Mum Are You?

Mother of three, Hettie Brittz describes the four main “tree” personality types of mums as boxwood, rosebush, palm tree, and pine. In this two part podcast series she unpacks the positive and negative traits of each.

Listen as Hettie teaches some practical ways of how to use your personality type – both in parenting and marriage.

Listen: Part 1 of Uncovering Your Mum Personality

Listen: Part 2 of Uncovering Your Mum Personality

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

