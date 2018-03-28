Home Parenting How to Turn Your Anger Around
Parenting
0

How to Turn Your Anger Around

How to Turn Your Anger Around
0
0
dad-2
now viewing

How to Turn Your Anger Around

chocolate-2
now playing

A Theology of Chocolate - How Our Twisted Ideas Turned God into a Killjoy

paleo hot cross bun-2
now playing

Paleo Hot Cross Muffin-Buns

Paul, Apostle of Christ-2
now playing

Movie Review: Paul, Apostle of Christ

feet-2
now playing

He Touches Your Feet

cricket-2
now playing

How Do We Explain?

Strawberry Creme Easter Eggs-2
now playing

Strawberry Creme Easter Eggs

JesusSavesHub
now playing

The Day Jesus Messed Up His Nice-Guy Image

baby-2980940_1920-2
now playing

Could You Leave Me with a Scar?

clean water-2
now playing

When Clean Water is Just a Dream

heartbreak-2
now playing

Overcoming the Obstacles of Infidelity

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Do you lose your cool with your kids? Do you feel like you’re constantly yelling?

In this week’s podcast episode I share my top 4 tips for keeping our anger in check, staying calm and being kind to our children (even when we think they don’t deserve it).

Listen: Dr Justin in conversation with radio hosts, Luke and Susie.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the Author: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Related posts:

  1. 7 Ways to Really Listen so Your Child Shares More
  2. Turn Your T-Shirt into a Tote Bag
  3. 10 Steps to Reducing Sibling Conflict
  4. 7 Strategies for When Your Child Accidentally Finds Pornography
tags:
Related Posts
reallylistentochild

7 Ways to Really Listen so Your Child Shares More

Digital Team 0
Turn-your-t-shirt-into-a-tote-bag

Turn Your T-Shirt into a Tote Bag

Digital Team 0
sibling

10 Steps to Reducing Sibling Conflict

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video