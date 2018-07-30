Trust God and Not a Parenting Formula

By: Dr. Julianna Slattery

Thou shalt make your children eat broccoli. Thou shalt not give your child an unsterilised dummy. Thou shalt let your teen sleep in on Saturdays. I’ve searched the Bible from cover to cover and never found specific parenting advice like this.

While the Bible says a lot about parenting, there are very few specific instructions on how to parent. At times I’ve wished God had been as specific about motherhood as He was about the dimensions of Noah’s ark or the preparations for a thank offering.

Some books and programs claim to know exactly how God wants us to parent our children. As solid as the advice may be, this type of thinking runs the danger of promoting a Christian formula — and formulas can result in a prideful approach to parenting and independence from God. You might believe you’ve found the secret to balancing love and discipline, and sheltering your kids while raising evangelists, but 1 Corinthians 10:12 admonishes, “If you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!”

Choose relationship over technique

Parenting formulas can result in bitter disappointment. Raising children is not like a math equation that guarantees the right result. The perfect balance of discipline, love and Bible teaching does not equal passionate Christian adults when our kids are grown.