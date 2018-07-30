Home Parenting Trust God and Not a Parenting Formula
Parenting
0

Trust God and Not a Parenting Formula

Trust God and Not a Parenting Formula
0
0
child-2
now viewing

Trust God and Not a Parenting Formula

kid-2
now playing

Is Loyalty Dead? Family Life in an Unfaithful World

kid-2
now playing

Is Loyalty Dead? Family Life in Unfaithful World

superhero-2
now playing

Can Superheros Help Our Real World?

IntrovertVolunteer
now playing

10 Community Service Projects Perfect for Introverts

IntrovertVolunteer
now playing

10 Community Service Projects for Introverts

sleep-2
now playing

World First – Dementia, Sleep Apnoea Linked

universe-2
now playing

Where Did the Universe Come From?

ant-man and the wasp-2
now playing

Review – Ant-Man and the Wasp Bring Back The Fun to Marvel

banana teething rusks-2
now playing

Banana Teething Rusks

sexism
now playing

Political Discourse or Sexist Abuse? Did Leyonhjelm Cross A Line?

By: Dr. Julianna Slattery

Thou shalt make your children eat broccoli. Thou shalt not give your child an unsterilised dummy. Thou shalt let your teen sleep in on Saturdays. I’ve searched the Bible from cover to cover and never found specific parenting advice like this.

While the Bible says a lot about parenting, there are very few specific instructions on how to parent. At times I’ve wished God had been as specific about motherhood as He was about the dimensions of Noah’s ark or the preparations for a thank offering.

Some books and programs claim to know exactly how God wants us to parent our children. As solid as the advice may be, this type of thinking runs the danger of promoting a Christian formula — and formulas can result in a prideful approach to parenting and independence from God. You might believe you’ve found the secret to balancing love and discipline, and sheltering your kids while raising evangelists, but 1 Corinthians 10:12 admonishes, “If you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!”

Choose relationship over technique

Parenting formulas can result in bitter disappointment. Raising children is not like a math equation that guarantees the right result. The perfect balance of discipline, love and Bible teaching does not equal passionate Christian adults when our kids are grown.

If God wanted us to have a precise method, He would have given us one. He could have spelled out how long a timeout should be for a 3-year-old who lied. He could have instructed us on how to respond when a 17-year-old comes home after curfew. But He didn’t.

Instead of providing detailed techniques, God invited us into a relationship. While we parent our children, He parents us.

Dependence on the Father

God doesn’t want mathematicians who figure out the perfect calculation to make the perfect child. He wants parents who desperately cling to His promises, humbly hang on His every word and trust Him regardless of the outcome.

As I learn to resist the formula approach to parenting, I’m reminded of Proverbs 8:34, “Blessed is the man who listens to me, watching daily at my doors, waiting at my doorway.” I love the imagery of waiting daily for my Father to teach me as I teach my kids.

Recently someone asked me, “How do you know if you’re a good mum?” My response was simple. “I know I’m a good mum when I’m first a good daughter.” Great mothering begins and ends with a dependence on the daily guidance of my heavenly Father.

© Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Article supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Dr. Juli Slattery (PHD PSYCHOLOGY, MA SCIENCE CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY, MA ARTS PSYCHOLOGY, BA) brings a mother’s heart and a psychologist’s insights to help give families the tools they need to build strong marriages and help their kids stay on the right path.

Related posts:

  1. We’re All Just Making It Up As We Go Along (Even This ‘Parenting Expert’)
  2. How to Teach Your Child to Think About Others
  3. Parenting From a Big Picture Perspective
  4. Practical Advice for Parenting Teens
tags:
Related Posts
parenting

We’re All Just Making It Up As We Go Along (Even This ‘Parenting Expert’)

Digital Team 0
children help

How to Teach Your Child to Think About Others

Digital Team 0
parenting-big-picture

Parenting From a Big Picture Perspective

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video