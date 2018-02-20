The Five Essential Ingredients for a Great School Lunchbox

By: Clare Bruce

If you’re daunted by the prospect of another year of school lunch-making, these tips from nutritionist and dietitian Cindy Williams will help get you inspired.

Cindy, who has a passion for food and blogs at nutritionchic.com, said that even she hated doing the lunchbox routine herself, when her child first started school. She found it overwhelming—which is a relief for those of us who feel the same and aren’t nutrition and food experts.

But a few rules of thumb have helped her get into the swing of successful school lunch-packing. She says the school lunchbox should have the following five elements:

1 – Something to Fill You Up (Carbs)

This is the carbohydrate element of your child’s lunchbox; an essential ingredient to fill them up and charge them with energy for their busy day. While many kids are happy with a traditional peanut butter, vegemite or ham sandwich, some need more variety. If that’s your child, try the following: