Teaching Boys to Honour Girls & Women in an Age of Disrespect

By: Clare Bruce | Hope 1032

When the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke it served as a good reminder that our world is struggling with a culture of disrespect and disregard towards women.

Parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson shared his advice on how to raise our boys to value and honour the girls and women in their world.

His first tip was to lead by example.

“If we show respect then we’ll be teaching it,” he said. ”That means we respect our children, other adults, and especially for men—we respect women. That means we don’t call girls or women names, we don’t give sexual innuendo or other inappropriate comment, we don’t hit or threaten to hit girls or women.”