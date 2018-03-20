How to Teach Your Child to Think About Others

By: Dr Justin Coulson | Happy Families

When it comes to discipline, there are two schools of thought.

Some parents think discipline is about punishment. They believe the best way to teach children to learn the lessons of life is to hurt them. They use time-out, they withdraw privileges, they ground their kids, and in many cases they even hit them.

Other parents think discipline is about guiding children. They believe the best way to teach children to learn the lessons of life is to help them. They use conversation, persuasion, discussion, diplomacy, empathy, and perspective to help their children learn.

So is there a right or a wrong way to do this? Is one better than the other? Does it depend on the circumstances? Should we be patient and practice persuasion until we discover there’s no sense talking anymore? At that point should we switch? Or should we just go old-school with “my house, my rules” approaches to make sure our kids know we’re the parent, end of story?