Shining a Positive Light on Down Syndrome

One man shares his struggle with alcoholism and parenting a son with Down Syndrome.
When Bob Hendershot married and started a family, he thought his life had turned around, but hearing the doctor announce his newborn son had Down Syndrome crushed him.
Years later, he is sober and a strong advocate for his son, who is changing the world. A powerful story you won’t want to miss!
Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with author of the book Angel for Hire, Bob Hendershot.
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.