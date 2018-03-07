Shining a Positive Light on Down Syndrome

By: Focus On The Family

One man shares his struggle with alcoholism and parenting a son with Down Syndrome.

When Bob Hendershot married and started a family, he thought his life had turned around, but hearing the doctor announce his newborn son had Down Syndrome crushed him.

Years later, he is sober and a strong advocate for his son, who is changing the world. A powerful story you won’t want to miss!

Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with author of the book Angel for Hire, Bob Hendershot.