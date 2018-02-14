Me, Myself and I: The Self-Centred World of Teens

By: Rachel Doherty

Teenagers have a reputation for being selfish, but it’s better for parents to see this behaviour as self-centred instead.

Selfishness was one of the myths about teenagers, as selfishness is about personal gain. Being self-centred is more about neglecting others. It’s a thoughtlessness rather than an intentional act to put their needs first.

Seeing it from their perspective

There’s a lot happening in the life of a teenager. Their body is changing and they’re forming deeper friendships than ever before. They’re working out who they are and what they want to be. Or at least what they don’t want to be.

All this thinking and feeling about themselves doesn’t leave much room for the needs of others. That’s why they come across as selfish and thoughtless. Parents need to tolerate this behaviour for a while to let the changes in the body of their teens settle down. But like most things, it’s best to see this as a temporary stage. Look for ways to get your teen moving on to being more thoughtful and accommodating.