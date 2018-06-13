Raising Sons to be Honourable Men

By: Focus On The Family

As a dad, you have a powerful influence over your son. Learn how to raise him to be an honourable man in a challenging world.

Dr. Robert Lewis shares a vision of biblical manhood for father and son, in terms of knighthood. You’ll learn how ceremony and legacy play a role in raising him to be an honourable man.

Part 1

Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with Dr. Robert Lewis, author of Focus on the Family’s #1 Bestseller, Raising a Modern Day Knight.

Part 2

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.