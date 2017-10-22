Home Parenting Practical Advice for Parenting Teens
By: Focus On The Family

Your house is not a hotel, but does your teenager know that? 

Maintaining Your Relationship with Your Teenager

In this two part podcast series Dr. Kevin Leman reminds parents of the importance not to be too permissive – or too strict – with your teen. But encourages parents to allow them to learn from natural consequences. Discover how to maintain your relationship with your teenager.

Listen: Part 1 of Practical Advice for Parenting Teens

Listen: Part 2 of Practical Advice for Parenting Teens

Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

