Parenting From a Big Picture Perspective

00
Being a parent in the modern world is tough. Parents can feel guilt about their imperfections and confusion about their role.
Making Sense of Life and Parenthood
One mother who knows those feelings all too well is Harriet Connor.
She shares how she turned to the Bible for guidance and found a grand vision that makes sense of both life and parenthood.
Article supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia
Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.