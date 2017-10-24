Home Parenting Your New Roles with an Empty Nest
Your New Roles with an Empty Nest

By: Focus On The Family

When the kids grow up and move out, some parents don’t know what they’ll do! 

Parenting Roles When Your Kids Leave the Nest

Focus on the Family examines how your parenting roles change after the empty nest. You’ll become a cheerleader, a voice of perspective, and point your adult children to the Lord!

Let us help you anticipate this new season of life.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guest, Michele Howe, author of “Empty Nest”

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

