Hope and Encouragement for the Stepmum

Hope and Encouragement for the Stepmum
stepmums
Hope and Encouragement for the Stepmum

Most little girls grow up dreaming of being a mum, but probably none dream of becoming a stepmum.

Authors Kathi Lipp and Carol Boley share their experiences as stepmothers, delivering both humour and hope to blended families.

Blending two families requires a delicate touch, as well as firm resolve. From building trust in the relationship, to handling discipline, and offering forgiveness, Kathi and Carol speak words of encouragement to women in the stepmum role.

Part 1

Part 2

 

Article supplied thanks to Focus on the Family Australia

  1. Recognising Your Son’s Need for Respect
  2. Encouragement for Remarried Couples
  3. WELCOME HOPE TO OUR TEAM
  4. Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad
