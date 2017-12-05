Home Parenting Helping Your Son Become a Man
Helping Your Son Become a Man

By: Focus On The Family

Darren Lewis is a father of four boys and the founder of “Fathering Adventures”.

Darren discusses how a father can best help his son transition into manhood… in a healthy way. He also shares some of the benefits of celebrating a “rite of passage” ceremony.

Listen: Guest Darren Lewis shares his insights and practical advice with Focus CEO, Brett Ryan. 

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

