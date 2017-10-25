Helping Children Deal With Anxiety

00
Shauna Gallagher is a mental health nurse from the Sunshine Coast. Shauna and has written a book to help children deal with anxiety from a biblical perspective. It’s called “Take a Big Breath: 20 Relaxation Exercises for Kids”.
How to Help Kids Dealing with Anxiety
Shauna Gallagher shares some tips about how to help children, and adults alike, overcome anxious thoughts.
Listen: Focus on the Family talks with special guest Shauna Gallagher.
