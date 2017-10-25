Home Parenting Helping Children Deal With Anxiety
Helping Children Deal With Anxiety

By: Focus On The Family

Shauna Gallagher is a mental health nurse from the Sunshine Coast. Shauna and has written a book to help children deal with anxiety from a biblical perspective. It’s called “Take a Big Breath: 20 Relaxation Exercises for Kids”.

How to Help Kids Dealing with Anxiety

Shauna Gallagher shares some tips about how to help children, and adults alike, overcome anxious thoughts.

Listen: Focus on the Family talks with special guest Shauna Gallagher. 

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

