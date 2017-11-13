Growing Closer Through Family Devotions

00
When you think about “family devotions,” it may strike fear in you.
Here is some practical help and encouragement to gather at dinner time and dialogue with your kids about spiritual matters.
Leading From the Dinner Table
Jonathan and Kanika Evans will share about their family experience of leading your kPids spiritually.
Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Jonathan and Kanika Evans
Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.
About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.