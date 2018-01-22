Giving Your Preschooler a Good Foundation

By: Focus On The Family

Parents of preschoolers can put themselves under a whole lot of pressure, barking out orders and trying to juggle everything under the sun, with the hope their children will turn out right.

But there’s a better way. Tim Sanford offers some simple advice about giving your children a choice and a voice to help them prepare for the future.

Listen: Focus on the Family president Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Tim Sanford and Eva Daniel about typical frustrations and inadequacies we feel as parents.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.