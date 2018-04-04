How to give your teens advice they’ll listen to

By: Rachel Doherty | Tweens 2 Teen

Giving advice to teens can seem like an important role for parents. But if you want them to listen to you, you’ll need to find a clever way to share your thoughts that keeps them tuned in.

The teen years should be about releasing your child and letting them grow into the promise of an adult. This isn’t a smooth or simple pathway, but one filled with potholes and obstacles along the way. Your child will face plenty of crossroads where they must make a decision. Many parents can feel the need to herd their child along a particular path, dishing out advice along the way.

There’s nothing wrong with giving advice. But there is a right way and wrong way to give advice if you want to have a relationship, where they value your opinion.

A different perception of advice

I’m not one to give advice to my teens too often. There are times when I will put my foot down and tell them how something is going to be. That takes the decision out of their hands. But most of the time, we tend to talk through options and then I let them make a decision.