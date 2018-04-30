Finding Hope in the Midst of Raising Troubled Kids

By: Focus On The Family

Tom and Dena Yohe were caring, loving parents to their strong-willed daughter, Renee. It wasn’t until she was in her late teens that they discovered the deep hurts that troubled her inside.

Listen to the two part series, as Tom and Dena share about their difficult road to healing, and offer hope to other parents of wayward teens.

Part 1

Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with Tom and Dena Yohe.

Part 2

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.