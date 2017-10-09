Exams Approaching? Here Are Some Effective Study Tips

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Students across Australia are preparing for end of year exams.

It’s a time of stress for both students and their families, but there are ways to make study more effective and reduce the stress.

Exam Study Tips

Effective study techniques can make a big difference to reducing stress for students and their families.

Professor Justin Beilby is the Vice Chancellor of Torrens University Australia.

He’s also a qualified medical practitioner who has been doing exams for some 40 years!