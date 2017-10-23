The Mummy-Bod Blues: How Social Media Can Drag Pregnant Women Down, and 3 Tips to Prevent It

By: Linda Lou

Social media can be a joyful and positive experience for women sharing their pregnancy or birth of their child with the world—but for 46% of women in a new study, it played a big role in creating negative emotions around their body image.

In a study at Brigham Young University in the US, 50 women were interviewed to find out their perceptions of media and body image during the pregnancy and birth period. Most of the participants were between 20 weeks and 9 months pregnant; some had already had their babies.

Women Prefer Authentic Images They Can Relate To

The research found that the more these women talked about this topic on social media, the more they felt awful about themselves. Leading parenting expert and best-selling author Doctor Justin Coulson, recently shared his comments.

“Every time I see a study like this I think ‘what have we done to our society?” he said. “The photos they were seeing are celebrities showing ‘I have no more cellulite; I’m breastfeeding and life is just perfect’, and every other ordinary mum is saying, ‘that’s not possible because I’m still weighing 15 kilos more than I weighed and I feel lethargic and my baby is keeping me awake at night.’”