Developing Body-Confidence in Your Daughter

Developing Body-Confidence in Your Daughter
By: Focus On The Family

Dannah Gresh shares the importance of helping your daughter gain body confidence, instead of body consciousness. 

In this podcast by Focus on the Family,  Dannah encourages you to cultivate in your daughter a healthy understanding of her body’s purpose—to glorify God—and offers practical, uplifting ways to do so.

Listen: Focus president Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Dannah Gresh.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

