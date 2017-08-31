Home Parenting Dads Are Awesome – We Have Proof!
Parenting
0

Dads Are Awesome – We Have Proof!

Dads Are Awesome – We Have Proof!
0
0
DadsAwesome
now viewing

Dads Are Awesome – We Have Proof!

god-leave-husband-1
now playing

So God Told You to Leave Your Husband?

healthy-ice-cream
now playing

Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!

discourage
now playing

Discouragement: What to Do When You’re Feeling Low

generous
now playing

Living Generously

parent-yes
now playing

Being a “Yes” Parent in a World of No’s

MovieDads
now playing

5 of The Best 'Movie Dads' Moments

vegetable-bacon-slice
now playing

Vegetable and Bacon Slice Recipe

BabyReact1
now playing

Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute

high-school
now playing

High School: What parents should know when choosing one

common-myths-motherhood
now playing

Motherhood: Liberating Yourself from the Common Myths

Dads teach us more than we often realise. From daggy Dad dancing to helping us raise our own little humans, and all the moments in between. There is no one quite like Dad – he is simply awesome!

This fun collection from JunkinVideo, shows how our Dads impact so many areas of our lives. From teaching us how to hit a ball, to catching our first fish. They rescue us from falling, speak words of encouragement, and parent in ways Mum might not, usually with hilarious results.

Happy Father’s Day!

We’d like to wish each Dad, and all you guys who are carers and role models for kids not your own, a very Happy Father’s Day!

Related posts:

  1. Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad
  2. Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad
  3. 5 of The Best ‘Movie Dads’ Moments
  4. Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute
tags:
Related Posts
feature-daggydad

Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad

Digital Team 0
advice-from-self-confessed-daggy-dad

Advice From a Self-confessed Daggy Dad

Digital Team 0
MovieDads

5 of The Best ‘Movie Dads’ Moments

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video