By: Focus On The Family

Most parents understand the need for physical safety but is your home emotionally safe as well?

Creating a Emotionally Safe Family

We help you better understand what motivates your children, and how a loving and affirming home will improve their behaviour in dramatic ways! Encouragement for the whole family with Jim Daly.

Listen: Part 1 of Creating a Safe Family Where Your Children Can Thrive

Four Characteristics of a Safe & Healthy Family

We examine four characteristics that every family needs to raise safe and healthy kids — protection, exploration, grace and truth. The tough job for parents is keeping all four of those in balance! Learn how to do that with Jim Daly.