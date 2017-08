Disciplining your child is hard work, but you can do it in a God-centered, grace-based way!

In part one of this two-part podcast from Focus on the Family, learn how to convey love to your child in the midst of misbehaviour, how to become a calmer parent, and how to see the positive attributes of bad behaviour.

In part two you’ll also learn the four essential messages kids need to hear from you and how to make the most of teachable moments.

Part 1

Part 2