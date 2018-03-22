Communicating to Teens That Sex Is a Sacred Affair

By: Michael Ross

“I’m a Christian, but I don’t understand why the church creates so many rules for sex,” 17-year-old Alex says. “Where in the Bible does it say it’s off-limits for singles? And what if I don’t ever want to get married? Does this mean I’ll have to remain celibate?”

Katlyn, 16, echoes Alex’s questions and adds, “I’ve seen so many marriages fall apart; I don’t want that kind of pain.”

Compromising values and mistrusting marriage

When it comes to matters of the heart, too many churched teens are compromising Biblical values and caving in to popular culture. They mistrust the institution of marriage, are confused about sex and relationships, have loose dating morals and rely on emotions instead of Biblical guidelines.

Immersing their hearts in scriptural truth and setting godly standards for love, sex and marriage are some of the most important steps Christian teens will ever take. Does your child’s view of relationships come from God or from the world?