Chill, Mum and Dad: the Digital Age Isn’t All Bad

Are parents right to be concerned about the dangers their children face in our increasingly digital world? Psychologist Kirrilie Smout is a reassuring voice for parents.

Reassurance for parents

Author: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House.

Ms Smout emphasises that technology can have great benefits for children and adolescents.

She gave Open House some great tips to help parents navigate the new cyber world with their children.

Listen: Stephen O’Doherty in conversation with Psychologist Kirralee Smout

