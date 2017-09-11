Chill, Mum and Dad: the Digital Age Isn’t All Bad

00
Are parents right to be concerned about the dangers their children face in our increasingly digital world? Psychologist Kirrilie Smout is a reassuring voice for parents.
Reassurance for parents
Author: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House.
Ms Smout emphasises that technology can have great benefits for children and adolescents.
She gave Open House some great tips to help parents navigate the new cyber world with their children.
Listen: Stephen O’Doherty in conversation with Psychologist Kirralee Smout