Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute

Babies are extraordinary little humans. Their ability to recognise their parents from very early on is a unique phenomenon. When they see a parent after some time apart the connection is unmistakable. This beautiful bond is clearly evident in this series of videos.

In this compilation from Babies TV , each baby reacts to seeing their Dad with a joy that is incredibly contagious.

Enjoy the priceless reaction of each child as their Daddy comes home to greet them. As a bonus, watch until the 5 minute mark. You’ll get an especially fun response from a baby and his best friend that’s sure to make your day.