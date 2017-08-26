Home Parenting Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute
Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute

Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute
Babies Reactions to Their Dads are Super Cute

Babies are extraordinary little humans. Their ability to recognise their parents from very early on is a unique phenomenon. When they see a parent after some time apart the connection is unmistakable.  This beautiful bond is clearly evident in this series of videos.

In this compilation from Babies TV , each baby reacts to seeing their Dad with a joy that is incredibly contagious.

Enjoy the priceless reaction of each child as their Daddy comes home to greet them. As a bonus, watch until the 5 minute mark. You’ll get an especially fun response from a baby and his best friend that’s sure to make your day.

