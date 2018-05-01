7 Things to Say to Boost Your Child’s Self Esteem

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Self-esteem means liking who you are, and feeling like you’re “ok”. Having high levels of self-esteem is correlated with better outcomes in life – especially for our children. Kids with high self-esteem are more satisfied with life, have better relationships, do better in school, and are physically and mentally healthier. But this doesn’t mean that self-esteem causes these things. In fact, it could be the other way around: these things might cause self-esteem!

Here are 7 things we can say to our children to boost their self-esteem in authentic ways that support their growth and development, and encourage them to do better:

You can’t do it YET

When your child tells you that she can’t do something, remind her that everyone fails at first. Teach her the power of the word “yet”. If she crumbles in a heap, let her know it can be hard. Point out that once, she couldn’t walk or talk, but she kept on trying. By saying “yet”, we empower our children and give them hope that if they persist, they can succeed!

You look really satisfied

It can be tempting to tell our kids how proud we are of them. But this can teach them to rely on us to assess their worth. What works better is when we encourage them to self-evaluate. When they’re proud of themselves and their achievements, name their feelings. “You seem really thrilled.” “It looks like you’re feeling pretty pleased about that.” “I bet it felt great to win, or get that A”. Once they tell us how they feel, we can hug them, and reaffirm our delight as well. But let them decide whether they should be proud of themselves.