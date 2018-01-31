13 Questions to Ask the Kids, Better Than ‘How Was School Today?’

By: Duncan Robinson

A year into my daughter’s schooling career, I’m realising something: asking the question ‘how was school today?’ gets about as much response as it does when my wife asks me, ‘how was work today?’

It’s like the moment I ask that question, my daughter morphs into a 16-year old girl only capable of mono-syllabic responses. She’s only six! And is hyper-extroverted.

It’s the same transformation my wife sees, when she asks me about my day.

Standard reply: “Good.”