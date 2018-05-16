Would Universal Basic Income Beat Poverty?

By: Anne Rinaudo

Ronald Henderson famously chaired a Commission of Inquiry into Poverty in the early 1970’s.

In his report, Henderson sought to identify the extent of poverty in Australia in terms of inadequate income relative to need.

Following the release of the Commission’s reports, the ‘Henderson Poverty Line’ became the standard used by researchers to gauge progress in the community.

Professor Henderson said that any family with an income below what was considered to be representative of an “austere” standard of living – a poverty line – was considered to be living in poverty.