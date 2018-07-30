World First – Dementia, Sleep Apnoea Linked

By: Anne Rinaudo

Obstructive sleep apnoea has been linked to structural brain changes seen in the early stages of dementia, University of Sydney research reveals.

Published in The European Respiratory Journal, the study’s authors say the finding provides evidence that screening older people for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and providing treatment where needed could help prevent dementia in this population.

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA)

OSA is a condition in which the walls of the throat relax and narrow during sleep, which stops breathing and is known to reduce blood oxygen levels. The new study indicates that the decline in blood oxygen levels may be linked to a shrinking of the brain’s temporal lobes and a corresponding decline in memory.

Study leader, Professor Sharon Naismith of the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre said: “Between 30 and 50 percent of dementia risk is due to modifiable factors, such as depression, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking. In recent years, researchers have recognised that various sleep disturbances are also risk factors for dementia. We wanted to look specifically at obstructive sleep apnoea and its effects on the brain and cognitive abilities.”