Are You Wondering Why Same Sex Marriage Is Such a Big Deal?

By: James Parker

Well, you’re not alone. A lot of Australians are not sure why this is such an important issue when there are so many other issues we could be solving.

But it is a big deal. Let me share my story with you.

You know, for many years of my life, I grew up having no idea what it was to be male or really to be female.

You know, as I lived as a gay man part of me at some points was thinking “should I have been born as a woman” but what’s happened in the midst of my journey, I came to a realisation my biology was not lying to me, my biology is not bigoted.