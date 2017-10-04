‘Mother’ and ‘Father’ Removed from Canadian Law

By: Freedom for Faith

Andrea Mrozek is the program director of Cardus, a think tank that is dedicated to the renewal of social architecture within Canadian society.

She says she was unprepared for the extent to which the legalisation of same-sex marriage would affect legal definitions in her country.

What will Happen to Australian Freedoms if We Go the Way of Canada?

“I did, to a certain extent, think there was fear-mongering on the side of those in favour of man / woman marriages,” she admits.

“There were academics saying things like, ‘Same-sex marriage will mean the eradication of the terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’,” Ms Mrozek says, “and I thought at the time that sounded far-fetched.”