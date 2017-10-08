Is There a Third Way to Resolve the Marriage Debate?

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Can the marriage law be amended in a way that both ‘sides’ in the current debate could be accommodated?

Proposing a Middle Ground

Prominent Catholic Priest and lawyer, Fr Brian Lucas, believes it may be possible. He wants to start a debate about whether the law should describe rather than define the term ‘marriage’.

Fr Lucas is the National Director of Catholic Mission, having spent 13 years as General Secretary of the Australian Bishops’ Conference.

Speaking in a private capacity, Brian Lucas says marriage is such an important institution that “[i]ts meaning and worth ought not be determined by a poll where whichever side loses is left disenchanted and the other gloats ‘victory’”.