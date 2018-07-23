The Book Opening Young Peoples’ Eyes to Subtle Cultural Influences

By: Clare Bruce

In an age when the idea of “truth” is about as wobbly as the climate, many young people are struggling to know what to believe.

It’s this cultural uncertainty that’s inspired author Chris Parker’s recent book, The Frog and the Fish: Reflections on work, technology, sex, stuff, truth and happiness.

Aimed at teens and young adults, it helps young people consider the culture they live in, and how it’s shaping their attitudes and beliefs. The title refers to the way frogs and fish, swimming in water that’s heating up around them, can be at risk of great harm without realising it. The book tackles issues like digital technology, social media, narcissism, sexuality and materialism.

Now shortlisted for Australian Christian Book of the Year, The Frog and the Fish is having an impact, with some schools buying it en-masse and giving a copy to every graduate.