Home News Smooth Sailing Ahead…?
News
0

Smooth Sailing Ahead…?

Smooth Sailing Ahead…?
0
0
ssm-new-barbarism
now viewing

Smooth Sailing Ahead…?

pumpkin-hacks
now playing

3 Pumpkin Decoration Hacks (No Carving Needed)

great-expectations
now playing

Great Expectations

behind-the-scenes
now playing

Behind-The-Scenes People: Your Work is Indispensable

safe-family
now playing

Creating a Safe Family Where Your Children Can Thrive

live-your-dream
now playing

How to Live Your Dream

gnocchi_with_creamy_tomata_spinach_sauce
now playing

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Creamy Tomato & Spinach Sauce

live-out-beliefs
now playing

Can Equality Trump Freedom?

slow-kid
now playing

How to Get a Go-slow Kid Moving Every Time

mid-life-low
now playing

Are You In a Mid-Life Low? Take Heart – It’ll Get Better, Say Researchers

direction
now playing

Confused About the Direction of Your Life? This Might Help

By: Freedom for Faith

British barrister Paul Diamond says there is no doubt that a change in the definition of marriage has resulted in significant consequences in his country towards those who hold more traditional viewpoints.

Will we have freedom of religion and same sex rights together?

“You do lose your job, you will suffer educational detriment, you will be vilified for doing no more than reading a Bible verse expressing traditional views,” he says.
“And it’s so abusive, in my experience, it’s a new barbarism.”

Mr Diamond is part of the legal team supporting the United Kingdom’s Christian Legal Centre. The centre is currently involved in a number of cases relating to same-sex marriage. One involves nurse Sarah Tshikuna-Mbuyi, who was dismissed from a London children’s nursery after saying that marriage is between one man and one woman.

Another focuses on Welsh guesthouse managers Jeff and Sue Green, who have been accused of discriminating against same-sex couples by operating a ‘married couples only’ policy for their double rooms.

“It’s perfectly possible to create a society of same-sex rights and privacy rights for homosexuals, and freedom of religion rights for Christians,” Mr Diamond believes, “in fact that would be a truly diverse and free society.”

“That is not the experience in the United Kingdom.”

Mr Diamond believes Australia is heading for the same difficulties, and he is extremely concerned that Australian politicians like Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull maintain it’s smooth sailing ahead.

“I don’t believe Mr Turnbull is that naive, I simply don’t,” he says. “Unless he’s convinced Australia’s the most unique Western country, there is a pattern already established.”

Mr Diamond is cautioning Australians voting on same-sex marriage to pay special attention to what has already transpired in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada.

“It may be that Australia will be the first country in the Western world to walk that impossible, difficult line between freedom of religion and privacy rights for same-sex couples,” he says.

“Maybe you’ll prove us all wrong and you’ll be the first country to do that – I doubt it.”

Supplied and authorised by Michael Kellahan, Freedom for Faith, Level 3, 13-15 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW.

About the Organisation: Freedom for Faith is a legal think tank that protects and promotes religious freedom in Australia and beyond.

Related posts:

  1. It’s Not about Marriage. It’s about Freedom.
  2. ‘Mother’ and ‘Father’ Removed from Canadian Law
  3. Can Equality Trump Freedom?
  4. How Free Should Australia Be?
tags:
Related Posts
freedom-not-marriage

It’s Not about Marriage. It’s about Freedom.

Digital Team 0
far-fetched

‘Mother’ and ‘Father’ Removed from Canadian Law

Digital Team 0
live-out-beliefs

Can Equality Trump Freedom?

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video