Home News Smart Street Furniture Improves City Life
News
0

Smart Street Furniture Improves City Life

Smart Street Furniture Improves City Life
0
0
working-2
now viewing

Smart Street Furniture Improves City Life

TakeYourDogToWork
now playing

10 Things to Do Before Taking Your Dog to Work

rosemary and olive loaf-2
now playing

Rosemary and Olive Loaf

studying-2
now playing

How Do I Get My Daughter to Drop Social Media and Study for Exams

talk-2
now playing

The (Dying) Art of Introduction

reading tablet
now playing

June Newsletter! Out Now!

maritime cats-2
now playing

Brave, Funny, Naughty Maritime Cats

phone-2
now playing

The Lost Art of Downtime... Why Idle Moments Are More Important than You Think

child with tech-2
now playing

Ask Dr Justin — Screens in Bedrooms?

ed sheeran-2
now playing

The Real Reason I Love Ed Sheeran

56FA884E-9CA0-4225-AC52-18107F1D611E
now playing

Vegetable and Bacon Slice

By: Anne Rinaudo

Sensors in public spaces can help create cities that are both smart and sociable. Information from smart technology in public spaces could soon transform the way such areas are used and also managed.

Welcome to the era of smart street furniture that tells council the bin needs emptying or the park seat needs a clean. Soon you could be taking your electric kettle down to make a cuppa or charging your device on a smart pole.

Dr Christian Tietz is a Senior Lecturer in the Industrial Design program in the Faculty of the Built Environment at the University of New South Wales. Dr Tietz told Stephen O’Doherty on Open House, that as we move to higher density city living parks and other public environments take on a new importance.

He is working on a project in collaboration with Street Furniture Australia and Georges River Council in New South Wales, with funding from the Commonwealth Smart Cities and Suburbs Program that will see a whole new world open up for all of us who use public spaces.

Non-identifying data from a network of sensors can give managers and planners a real-time, big-picture overview of traffic flows, public transport patronage, and water and power use.

As cities densify and apartment living becomes the norm, public outdoor spaces will be increasingly important for everyday socialisation, as well as special gatherings and celebrations.

Planners and urban designers need to develop their understanding of exactly how these valuable public spaces work to maximise their social and functional amenity. For instance they can use the data to get feedback informing them the facilities are poorly located and need to be moved into a sunnier or less windy position.

Listen: Dr Christian Tietz in conversation with Stephen O’Doherty

Article supplied with thanks to Open House.

Anne is the producer of Open House – a weekly three-hour live talkback radio show exploring life, faith and Hope from a Christian perspective.

Related posts:

  1. Same Sex Marriage Legislation: What we can Learn from Canada
  2. Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights
  3. Healing a Divided Australia: 5 Keys from Psychologist – Collett Smart
  4. Fear and Hoplessness: A Canberra Nun Describes Life on Manus Island
tags:
Related Posts
same-sex-marriage-canada

Same Sex Marriage Legislation: What we can Learn from Canada

Digital Team 0
parliament-house

Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights

Digital Team 0
reconciliation

Healing a Divided Australia: 5 Keys from Psychologist – Collett Smart

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video