Smart Street Furniture Improves City Life

By: Anne Rinaudo

Sensors in public spaces can help create cities that are both smart and sociable. Information from smart technology in public spaces could soon transform the way such areas are used and also managed.

Welcome to the era of smart street furniture that tells council the bin needs emptying or the park seat needs a clean. Soon you could be taking your electric kettle down to make a cuppa or charging your device on a smart pole.

Dr Christian Tietz is a Senior Lecturer in the Industrial Design program in the Faculty of the Built Environment at the University of New South Wales. Dr Tietz told Stephen O’Doherty on Open House, that as we move to higher density city living parks and other public environments take on a new importance.

He is working on a project in collaboration with Street Furniture Australia and Georges River Council in New South Wales, with funding from the Commonwealth Smart Cities and Suburbs Program that will see a whole new world open up for all of us who use public spaces.