Home News They Slipped Away In The Night – Tragedy at Sea for Kiribati Students
News
0

They Slipped Away In The Night – Tragedy at Sea for Kiribati Students

They Slipped Away In The Night – Tragedy at Sea for Kiribati Students
0
0
Kiribati
now viewing

They Slipped Away In The Night – Tragedy at Sea for Kiribati Students

five second rule-2
now playing

The Five Second Rule - Truth or Myth?

success kids
now playing

Are We Over-scheduling Our Kids?

molly’s game
now playing

Molly’s Game – Movie Review

breakfast
now playing

Three Nutritious 5 Minute Breakfasts

dare-to-receive
now playing

Dare to Receive

bureacracy
now playing

5 Ways Bureaucracy Will Kill Your Business

Depressed2
now playing

You're Doing so Much Better than You Think You Are

newparent
now playing

“The Most Valuable Advice I Received as a New Parent” – 70 Tips

mason jar-2-2
now playing

Why Is My Drink in a Mason Jar?

facebook
now playing

Stop Using Facebook as a Weapon

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

A Kiribati man living in Australia has provided one of the first accounts of a ferry tragedy in Kiribati which is believed to have taken up to 80 lives including students on their way to start the school year.

Marrisa Mooa spoke exclusively with Open House just hours after hearing from his brother, Ken, the first mate on the ferry and one of only seven people rescued so far.

Although the ferry broke up in heavy seas in mid-January, such is the isolation of the islands that make up Kiribati that it was more than ten days until the first survivors were spotted.

They had run out of rations and fresh water days before. Women and children were among the first to perish.

The ferry was believed to have had 88 passengers on board including 22 children travelling from the remote island of Nonouti to school in the capital Tarawa – a trip of more than two days.

Maria Tiimon Chi-Fang is originally from Nonouti. Several of her extended family are among the missing including her cousin, one of the students on board.

Much of Kiribati is ocean. Maria told Open House it can be a month between ferry departures from the remote islands.

She said that people are too poor to travel by plane, but send their children to school by ferry because of their belief in the importance of education.

In a heartbreaking account Mr Mooa said young men were clinging to the sides of the life boats, apparently to make room for women and children.

Marrisa’s brother, who was in charge of one of the boats, said many of them apparently slipped into the ocean during the night.

He has thanked the Australian and New Zealand governments for assisting with an air search.

More:

Tragedies like this are a consequence of extreme poverty. One organisation that is working in Kiribati is the Catholic relief agency Caritas. Their website contains more information about how to help this and other developing nations.

Listen: Open House speaks exclusively with Maria Tiimon Ching Fang and Marrisa Mooa about the Kiribati Ferry tragedy

Article supplied with thanks to Open House.

Stephen O’Doherty is a broadcaster, journalist, former member of parliament, and the Host of Open House – a weekly three-hour live talkback radio show exploring life, faith and Hope from a Christian perspective. 

Related posts:

  1. Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights
  2. Chill, Mum and Dad: the Digital Age Isn’t All Bad
  3. My Christian Marriage is More Important Than My Same Sex Attraction
  4. Las Vegas: How to Help Kids Make Sense of Tragedy
tags:
Related Posts
parliament-house

Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights

Digital Team 0
digital-age-parenting

Chill, Mum and Dad: the Digital Age Isn’t All Bad

Digital Team 0
married-same-sex-attraction

My Christian Marriage is More Important Than My Same Sex Attraction

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video