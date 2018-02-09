They Slipped Away In The Night – Tragedy at Sea for Kiribati Students

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

A Kiribati man living in Australia has provided one of the first accounts of a ferry tragedy in Kiribati which is believed to have taken up to 80 lives including students on their way to start the school year.

Marrisa Mooa spoke exclusively with Open House just hours after hearing from his brother, Ken, the first mate on the ferry and one of only seven people rescued so far.

Although the ferry broke up in heavy seas in mid-January, such is the isolation of the islands that make up Kiribati that it was more than ten days until the first survivors were spotted.

They had run out of rations and fresh water days before. Women and children were among the first to perish.