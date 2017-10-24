share-your-voice

By: Freedom for Faith

Labour Party councillor Chika Amadi, a member on the United Kingdom’s Harrow Council, says changes in the law regarding same-sex marriage have stripped her of her right to free speech.

Silenced

“I’ve been silenced,” she says. “It’s like I’ve been intimidated and it’s not something any country should allow to happen.”

Councillor Amadi was suspended from the United Kingdom’s Labour Party. A social media storm erupted after she shared a story from a Christian news site Lifesitenews about nude men at a gay pride event in Toronto, forcing a little girl to cover her eyes.

She says that the level of pressure she has come under not to criticise same-sex marriage is unlike any she has ever experienced before.