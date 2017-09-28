Rules of Engagement for the SSM Survey

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

The Parliament has enacted special legislation to govern campaigns for the Same Sex Marriage Postal Survey.

In keeping with the survey itself the rules for the campaign are also contentious.

Why the need for this special legislation?

Legal limitations on free speech are never undertaken lightly, although on this occasion the legislation was supported by both major parties and the Marriage Law Survey (Additional Safeguards) Act 2017 quickly passed through the Parliament.

Because the Postal Survey in being conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (rather than being a Plebiscite as was the Government’s original plan) legislation was necessary to apply the usual provisions of the Electoral Act to the period of the campaign.