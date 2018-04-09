Recognising and Changing Race Stereotyping

By: Anne Rinaudo

The National Geographic Magazine is laying bare their record of misunderstanding race. The iconic magazine has commissioned an unflinching special report into its representations of race over the years.

Their latest issue is a mea culpa about race stereotyping by the respected and long-running publication. The title of the main article is unequivocal “for Decades Our Coverage Was Racist”.

Notable for stunning photography and coverage of remote locations and people National Geographic is held in high regard. However, the 130-year-old magazine has recognised that past coverage was often racist, demeaning and ignorant.

Their own transgressions included a 1916 story about Australia with the deeply offensive caption “South Australian Blackfellows: These savages rank lowest in intelligence of all human beings.” Over the years the magazine often ran photos of “uncivilized” native people seemingly fascinated by “civilized” Westerners’ technology.