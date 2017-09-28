It’s Not about Marriage. It’s about Freedom.

By: Freedom for Faith

“We’ve talked about marriage. Now we need to talk about freedom. We need to go back to how we do life together. We need to be able to express our deepest convictions and live alongside those who have different ones.”

Michael Kellahan is a Sydney lawyer and the executive director for Freedom For Faith, a legal think tank that exists to see religious freedom protected and promoted in Australia.

“The issue is this, if you change the law about marriage, what do you do with people whose views about marriage don’t change?” he asks.