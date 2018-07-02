Most Aussies Have Never Met an Indigenous Person, Let's Change That

By: Clare Bruce

NITV journalist Natalie Ahmat says 6 or 7 Australians in every 10 have never actually engaged with an Aboriginal person, according to research. And many Aussies are still in the dark about our Aboriginal history.

“Why Didn’t We Learnt This in School?”

We need to shine a light on history many of us didn’t have a chance to learn in school, says Natalie.

“One of the things I hear the most when I’m speaking to non-indigenous people is, ‘why didn’t we learn this in school? Why didn’t we learn about the Stolen Generations? Why didn’t we learn about the Frontier Wars, the dispossession of Aboriginal people from their lands?” said Natalie.

“I think there’s a real gap… a lot of people want to learn more and want to be able to engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and histories and culture, but just don’t know how to go about it.