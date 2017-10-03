Marriage Survey: Time-Honoured Campaign Tactics on Both Sides

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Can political history teach us anything about the Marriage Postal Survey?

As the turn of the millennium approached, Australia was gripped with argument about whether we should become a republic.

What happened in 1999?

Electors were first asked to vote on representatives to a Constitutional Convention, to decide the model for a republic that was then put to a referendum in 1999. If it was successful Australia would ditch the monarchy on the centenary of Federation, 1 January 2001.

Referenda need a ‘double majority’ to succeed – a majority of voters in a majority of states. The referendum to become a republic failed to achieve a majority of voters and was lost.