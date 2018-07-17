Jubilation in Thailand, and an Aussie at Centre of ‘Wild Boars’ Cave Rescue

By: Clare Bruce

The feeling in Thailand is one of “incredible jubilation” after the last of 12 soccer players from the Wild Boars youth team, and their coach, were brought safely out of the Tham Luang cave.

Channel Nine reporter Ben Avery, who was on the ground in Thailand said that there was a tangible atmosphere of celebration in the streets.

“It started from the moment people started finding out that all 13 of the people were out of that cave,” he said. “There was cheering in the streets as an ambulance drove past and went into the hospital… there was cheering at the media conference in the media area.”

Ben said that while two of the boys had minor lung issues, the rest are all reported to be well, with no life-threatening injuries.