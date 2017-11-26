Imbalance: How Religion Has Less Protection than Other Human Rights

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

The result of the marriage survey, with its consequent change to the law, has opened up the question of religious freedom in Australia.

The issue is never too far from the surface, but people disagree about whether and how to protect freedom of religion.

Australia is a signatory to international covenants that guarantee freedom of religion, including the rights of parents to determine the teaching their children receive on religious and moral issues.

Whether it is through exemptions under existing laws, or through an overarching Bill of Rights, the issue will dominate the political agenda through 2018.