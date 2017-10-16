How Free Should Australia Be?

By: Freedom for Faith

“I wish I could kick you in the f**king face. That would be so satisfying.” Such is the current quality of debate on the plebiscite trail. And it proves that really, the crisis is almost nothing to do with marriage. It’s to do with our freedoms. The freedom to meet, to speak, to listen.

We need to talk about our freedoms

We can blame sledging undergraduates at the University of Sydney, where these comments were heard recently. But the real combatants are two titans of Western thought – John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

Rousseau’s vision of liberal democracy was something of a zero sum game. Yes, there must be freedom of speech, but only so that one side has total victory. He gives this bleak analysis: “it is impossible to live at peace with those we regard as damned.”

John Locke saw another future. In his Letter Concerning Toleration, he disagreed with the likes of Rousseau, saying “Nay, if we may openly speak the truth, and as becomes one man to another, neither Pagan nor Mahometan, nor Jew, ought to be excluded from the civil rights of the commonwealth because of his religion.”