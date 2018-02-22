Should the Gambling Industry be Allowed to Donate to Political Parties?

By: Stephen O’Doherty

The latest funding disclosures by political parties show gambling industry donations of more than $1.5m in 2016-2017. However Tim Costello, Director of The Alliance for Gambling Reform, says that represents only the donations required to be disclosed. He says the true figure is much bigger.

The Alliance has called for a complete ban on political donations by the gambling industry.

The Alliance points out that Australian losses through gambling are growing at $1 billion per year. In 2018 Australians are likely to lose $26 billion, about half of that through poker machines.

Tim Costello says Australia has “the world’s worst gambling losses at $1,000 per capita”.